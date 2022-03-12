Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 271,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 68,441 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 811,618 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,167,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 108,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPHY stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

