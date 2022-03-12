Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.95% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLQH opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.