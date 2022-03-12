Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,946 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 153,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35.

