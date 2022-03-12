Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.