Jane Street Group LLC Sells 48,224 Shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.23% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLEE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $935,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $1,003,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

