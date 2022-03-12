Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 72.52% of Global X China Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
CHII stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Global X China Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.
About Global X China Industrials ETF (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X China Industrials ETF (CHII)
