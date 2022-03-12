Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 72.52% of Global X China Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHII stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Global X China Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.

About Global X China Industrials ETF (Get Rating)

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

