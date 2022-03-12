Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $32.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.