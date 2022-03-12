Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Japan Display stock remained flat at $$3.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Japan Display has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.23.
Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
