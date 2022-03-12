Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Japan Display stock remained flat at $$3.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Japan Display has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

Japan Display, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of small and medium-sized display devices and related products. It offers liquid crystal display modules for smartphones, tablets, automotive equipment, digital cameras, and game machines. The company was founded on October 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

