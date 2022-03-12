Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $728.50

Shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 765 ($10.02). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.55), with a volume of 311,914 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 728.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 728.50.
About Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)
