JOE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.05 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002380 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $168.50 million and $12.05 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.67 or 0.06608075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.43 or 0.99848256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042089 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 181,045,745 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

