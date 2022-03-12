Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.35. 5,187,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The company has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

