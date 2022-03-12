Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JRNGF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 299,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,557. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

