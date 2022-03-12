JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

