JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0175 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $10.36 million and $362,152.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,400 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

