JulSwap (JULD) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $342,122.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.00 or 0.06597874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,105.47 or 0.99850170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041663 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,400 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

