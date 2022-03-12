Jupiter Market Cap Achieves $12.42 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and $357,387.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.06 or 0.06619266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,167.58 or 1.00136788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041904 BTC.

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,083,673 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

