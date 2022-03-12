JUST Reaches Market Capitalization of $353.31 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $353.31 million and approximately $94.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.46 or 0.06627139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,070.98 or 0.99839206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041900 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

