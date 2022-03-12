Kadena (KDA) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00017225 BTC on exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $153.69 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.25 or 0.06623688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.07 or 0.99951852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.