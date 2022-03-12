Kalata 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,598.00 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a market capitalization of $418,943.12 and $2,598.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.43 or 0.06600593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,056.78 or 0.99982395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041575 BTC.

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

