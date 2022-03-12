Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Trading Down 7.7%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 3,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 27,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
KSLLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Kalera AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.
Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kalera AS (KSLLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Kalera AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.