KARMA Market Capitalization Achieves $22.53 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $33.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001484 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00154418 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

