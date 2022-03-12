Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 13th total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Karora Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 48,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,393. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

