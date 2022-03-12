Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $660,539.78 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $660,539.78 and approximately $2,035.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.16 or 0.06605880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.09 or 1.00002350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

