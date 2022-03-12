Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $5.62 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00182659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00026282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00359589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

