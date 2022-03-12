Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $6.91. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1,635 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
