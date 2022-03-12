Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

