Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $37.76.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.