KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.94

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $16.66. KDDI shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 360,219 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDDIY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.
KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
