KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.94

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $16.66. KDDI shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 360,219 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDDIY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

