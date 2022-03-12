Keep4r Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $510,787.85 and approximately $402.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.91 or 0.00015093 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

