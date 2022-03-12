Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 206,142,234 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06.
Keras Resources Company Profile (LON:KRS)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.