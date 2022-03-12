Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 206,142,234 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

Get Keras Resources alerts:

Keras Resources Company Profile (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 51% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.