Keyera Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

TSE:KEY traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.90. 661,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,923. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.08. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$25.03 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

