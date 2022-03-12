KeyFi Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $758,366.22 and $264.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.35 or 0.06604166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.96 or 0.99887129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041906 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

