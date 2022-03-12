Kind Ads Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,616.57 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $17,616.57 and $4.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00105335 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

KIND is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

