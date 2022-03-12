Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of KTRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 227,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTRA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
