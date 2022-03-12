Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Shares of KTYCF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.34. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Kits Eyecare has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTYCF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. cut their price objective on Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

