KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Cut by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $323.27 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $284.49 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

