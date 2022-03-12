KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in KLA by 27.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.27. 958,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $284.49 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

