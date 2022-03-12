Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0739

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $45.92 million and $446,906.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002491 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00362697 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

