Kleros (PNK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $417,548.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $46.19 million and approximately $417,548.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002515 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00351321 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.