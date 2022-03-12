Klimatas Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,087.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 75.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.