KnoxFS (New) Price Hits $0.24 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 56.9% lower against the US dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $122,851.59 and $70.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KnoxFS (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.57 or 0.06607957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,073.59 or 1.00015505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041608 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 501,840 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KnoxFS (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KnoxFS (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.