Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 105.4% in February

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the February 13th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,148,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,617. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KKPNY. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.