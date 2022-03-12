Koovs (LON:KOOV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £12.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.
About Koovs (LON:KOOV)
