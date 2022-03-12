Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $15.58 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $18.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $90.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $137.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.04 million, with estimates ranging from $19.24 million to $134.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.