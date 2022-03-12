LABS Group Hits Market Capitalization of $6.70 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. LABS Group has a market cap of $6.70 million and $121,224.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.48 or 0.06605362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.62 or 1.00039000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041413 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.