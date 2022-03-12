Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $483.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $479.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $598.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

