Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Landstar System worth $57,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. 302,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,403. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

