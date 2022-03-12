Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 1,289 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $32,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.40. 66,228,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.29 and its 200-day moving average is $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

