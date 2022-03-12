Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 2,991 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period.

VGIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. 1,065,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

