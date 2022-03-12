Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 4,068 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,283,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

