Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 237,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T remained flat at $$23.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

